Lexington, KY

southboundanddown.com

SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Florida rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings

Here is the latest update of our 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings ahead of this week’s action, which includes the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge this upcoming Saturday. Kentucky, Florida rise in latest 2022-23 SEC Basketball power rankings. 14. South Carolina Gamecocks. Previous Ranking: 13. We begin here this week...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS
aseaofblue.com

Hayes Johnson to announce decision next week

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the running for three-star recruit Hayes Johnson, who is currently playing for Taylor County High School in Campbellsville. Johnson listed Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville, and Michigan State as his other four schools of interest. He is listed as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot

Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour standoff in Lexington

We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour …. We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. Frankfort police increasing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY

