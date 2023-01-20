Read full article on original website
WBKO
Lingering showers tonight before a dry Monday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight those showers are still moving through the area, they are expect to be very light, not accumulating to much. Monday morning there could be a few slick spots on the roads as temperatures dip down into the lower 30s tonight. Monday and Tuesday are...
You get a line, I'll get a pole - go with us to Grab, Kentucky
Grab-a-Hook Grill & Pay Lake is located in a little corner of Green County, called Grab. At Grab-a-Hook you can eat breakfast, lunch or dinner, fish, hang out and even shoot some pool. After talking to the owner it's clear that they pride themselves on being a place the entire family can hang out together.
WBKO
Future brides attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brides looking for their “Big Fat Kentucky Wedding,” has the opportunity to attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo at the Knicely Conference Center. Brides were able to tour over 90 vendors, ranging from catering, dresses, and health groups to ensure the bride looks her best on her big day.
WBKO
Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Winners celebrated in Food 2 Families challenge. Winners celebrated in Food 2 Families challenge. Truck hauling vegetables catches...
WBKO
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
WBKO
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
WBKO
Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night. WKU was without the nation’s leading shot blocker Jamarion Sharp on Saturday night. Additionally, sixth year senior starting guard Luke Frampton suffered a knee injury less than three minutes into the game and was unable to return. Out two starters, the injuries proved too much to overcome as the Hilltoppers fell to Charlotte in a heartbreaking 75-71 loss in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
WBKO
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
WBKO
Lady Toppers five game win streak snapped at Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties. “We talked before the game...
WBKO
Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business. According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning. Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
WBKO
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
WBKO
Alvaton Elementary 4th graders participate in STEAM Day activities
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expeditions in Education visited Alvaton Elementary School as part of their Crossing America Live tour. “We have watched videos and done challenges already that they’ve already been working on, and so there was a build-up to today,” said Amanda Rupsch, an Alvaton Elementary 4th grade science teacher.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
