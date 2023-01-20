ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theloganjournal.com

Kentucky football realignment affects local teams

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 football seasons at its Wednesday meeting. Some of the changes will affect the districts that are home to Logan County and Russellville. The plan had been to set the alignments for the next...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville

The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Winners celebrated in Food 2 Families challenge. Winners celebrated in Food 2 Families challenge. Truck hauling vegetables catches...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am

Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGHS set to host “Tough Conversations” series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will begin what they hope to be an ongoing series of presentations, titled, “Tough Conversations.”. The administration hopes that hosting these talks, guided by community leaders and experts, will arm parents and students with the resources that they need to continue these conversations at home. The first two topics to be covered are drug awareness and cyber security for teens.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Two Barren County women indicted for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business. According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning. Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Future brides attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brides looking for their “Big Fat Kentucky Wedding,” has the opportunity to attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo at the Knicely Conference Center. Brides were able to tour over 90 vendors, ranging from catering, dresses, and health groups to ensure the bride looks her best on her big day.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

HWEA Issues Boil Water Advisory For Poole Mill Road

Due to a broken water main, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory from 176 Poole Mill Road to the end of the line at 2815 Poole Mill Road. Customers should boil water for 2 minutes at a full rolling boil before consumption. Officials say once the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy