theloganjournal.com
Kentucky football realignment affects local teams
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 football seasons at its Wednesday meeting. Some of the changes will affect the districts that are home to Logan County and Russellville. The plan had been to set the alignments for the next...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Winners celebrated in Food 2 Families challenge. Winners celebrated in Food 2 Families challenge. Truck hauling vegetables catches...
WBKO
WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both...
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
14news.com
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The family of the man killed in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County are sharing their experiences from this past week. Brenton Elkins was the man who died in Monday’s explosion. His mother, Barbara, and sister, Crystal, spoke with 14 News on Sunday.
WBKO
Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
WBKO
BGHS set to host “Tough Conversations” series
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will begin what they hope to be an ongoing series of presentations, titled, “Tough Conversations.”. The administration hopes that hosting these talks, guided by community leaders and experts, will arm parents and students with the resources that they need to continue these conversations at home. The first two topics to be covered are drug awareness and cyber security for teens.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
WBKO
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
WBKO
Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business. According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning. Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive...
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
WBKO
Future brides attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brides looking for their “Big Fat Kentucky Wedding,” has the opportunity to attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo at the Knicely Conference Center. Brides were able to tour over 90 vendors, ranging from catering, dresses, and health groups to ensure the bride looks her best on her big day.
wkdzradio.com
HWEA Issues Boil Water Advisory For Poole Mill Road
Due to a broken water main, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory from 176 Poole Mill Road to the end of the line at 2815 Poole Mill Road. Customers should boil water for 2 minutes at a full rolling boil before consumption. Officials say once the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
