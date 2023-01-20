ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications and announces project head

Governor Tate Reeves on Friday announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
HATTIESBURG, MS
travel2next.com

9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created

© Uncredited photographer for Detroit Publishing Co / public domain – License / Original. Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created. The history of the river systems in the states that border the Mississippi River is rich with information. Today, the Mississippi River is one of the busiest inland waterways in the world. It handles massive cargo, creating jobs and a growing economy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

$2.5M awarded to Miss. organizations to help human trafficking survivors

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nine Mississippi organizations will receive increased funding to help victims of human trafficking, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced on Monday. Nearly $2.5 million from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund will go to nine of the 14 total applicants. “Few crimes rob...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Antique Show held at MS Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. — Vendors and collectors from all over the south spent Saturday at the Mississippi Trade Mart for the Mississippi Antique Show. Hundreds of people searched for rare and collectible items. The show featured more than 130 vendors. The chair of the show, Cheryl Comans said, "A lot...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Carnival Cake Ale from Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is a Gulf Coast Mardi Gras tradition

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us with the very latest from our State Capitol. DMR's Joe Spraggins discusses the Bonnet Carre Spillway court ruling. A federal court this week ruled that South Mississippi will now have a say on future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins tells us what it means for our area.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
JACKSON, MS
Stone Country Enterprise

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Mississippi using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy