Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sharon Robbins was just an 18-year-old teenager when she was recruited to be a sex worker. She remembers the harrowing day well, being approached while waitressing at a local beach restaurant on Highway 90. “There was a gentleman that came in and set at the breakfast...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications and announces project head
Governor Tate Reeves on Friday announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
vicksburgnews.com
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces new cyber unit and appoints first director
Commissioner Sean Tindell and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday announced Mississippi’s new Cyber Unit and the appointment of Bobby Freeman as its first Director. The ability to provide a trustworthy and stable cyber environment is vital to the success of Mississippi. The Mississippi Cyber Unit –...
WTOK-TV
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLOX
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created
© Uncredited photographer for Detroit Publishing Co / public domain – License / Original. Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created. The history of the river systems in the states that border the Mississippi River is rich with information. Today, the Mississippi River is one of the busiest inland waterways in the world. It handles massive cargo, creating jobs and a growing economy.
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
WLOX
$2.5M awarded to Miss. organizations to help human trafficking survivors
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nine Mississippi organizations will receive increased funding to help victims of human trafficking, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced on Monday. Nearly $2.5 million from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund will go to nine of the 14 total applicants. “Few crimes rob...
WAPT
Antique Show held at MS Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. — Vendors and collectors from all over the south spent Saturday at the Mississippi Trade Mart for the Mississippi Antique Show. Hundreds of people searched for rare and collectible items. The show featured more than 130 vendors. The chair of the show, Cheryl Comans said, "A lot...
WLOX
Carnival Cake Ale from Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is a Gulf Coast Mardi Gras tradition
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us with the very latest from our State Capitol. DMR's Joe Spraggins discusses the Bonnet Carre Spillway court ruling. A federal court this week ruled that South Mississippi will now have a say on future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins tells us what it means for our area.
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
Stone Country Enterprise
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Mississippi using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
breezynews.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
Comments / 0