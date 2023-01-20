Howard Gordon’s return to Fox has proved to be fruitful for the network. The premiere episode of his latest crime drama Accused has managed the highest-rated and most-watched debut across broadcast and cable in the last three years. The crime anthology series premiered Sunday night to a 2.0 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic as well as 8.4M viewers, according to early live+same-day Nielsen data. It’s worth noting that the episode had a lead in from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. That’s always bound to boost ratings, but these debut numbers are pretty impressive even with an NFL...

46 MINUTES AGO