Read full article on original website
Related
cwcolumbus.com
1 dead after four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One juvenile is dead and another is injured after a four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County early Sunday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. the Cohocton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a possible injury accident at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township.
Crash on I-75 SB causes lane closures
SIDNEY — According to initial reports, at least two vehicles crashed into the guard rail on Interstate 75, causing lane closures early Saturday morning. The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Interstate 75 southbound near the state Route 29/Sidney/St. Marys exit at around 5:20 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
cwcolumbus.com
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
NBC4 Columbus
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The...
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
Springfield man dead after crash on SR 72 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead following a crash in Clark County Friday morning. Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR-72 near miler marker 12 in Moorefield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation shows a...
sciotopost.com
Overnight – Pickaway County High-Speed Chase Goes into Corn Field
PICKAWAY COUNTY – A high-speed chase ends after the driver was chased into a cornfield in an attempt to escape Ohio State Highway patrol. Around 1:30 am on Thursday morning Ohio State Highway patrol attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of SR-56 west. The driver did not stop but took off from the post. Speeds were clocked at over 85 mph, when the driver attempted to lose the trooper by entering a farm field in the area of Mclean Mill road. The driver then fled by foot into a backyard where he was caught.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
cwcolumbus.com
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
sciotopost.com
Clark County – 63-Year-Old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Moorefield Township. The preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by...
cwcolumbus.com
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
NBC4 Columbus
CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide
One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-22-2023.
NBC4 Columbus
What do Ohio's different vehicles fees mean?
Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction …. Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction open house. TSA catches record-breaking number of guns at John …. TSA catches record-breaking number of guns at John Glenn International airport in 2022. Local, federal leaders discuss violent crime prevention …. Local,...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
cwcolumbus.com
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 3