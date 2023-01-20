Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL
Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
AOL Corp
Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
Drama Mama: Niecy Nash Laughs About Her Mother Not Believing She Was A ‘Good Dramatic Actress’
On Sunday, Jan. 15 Niecy Nash-Betts received an award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The actress, 52, was recognized for her role in the fictionalized biopic Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about one of America’s most notorious serial killers.
gamblingnews.com
Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction
Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
ETOnline.com
Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume
Shia LaBeouf is putting his all into his latest role. The 36-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the Francis Ford Coppola film, Megalopolis, in Atlanta, Georgia, completely transformed. In the pictures, LeBeouf is dressed as a Greek goddess as he wears a long, flowing white toga and gold-heeled...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos
Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death
Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married to 63-year-old girlfriend on 93rd birthday: ‘As excited as eloping teens’
He must be over the moon! Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by marrying his longtime girlfriend Anca Faur, 63. Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the Moon after Neil Armstrong, shared the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that the lovebirds got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” the NASA legend tweeted. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private...
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
