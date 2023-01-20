ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Calhoun Journal

New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse

Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
Redevelopment at Quintard Mall nearly complete in Calhoun County

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While some shopping malls are in decline, a one mall in Calhoun County is experiencing a resurgence. Construction of 75,000 square feet of leasable space is nearly complete at Quintard Mall in Oxford. Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton said construction should be complete by March, and retail tenants should follow. Hull […]
City to improve traffic at major intersection

(Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford was recently notified that the State of Alabama had awarded the city more than $400,000 to ease congestion at a major intersection near the Meighan bridge. The funds will be used to reconfigure the turning lanes at the intersection of Hood Avenue and U.S. Highway 431 (pictured at right), locally known as Meighan Boulevard.
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Local landscaper shares what it was like dumping at the Moody landfill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EPA officials are now set to come in and start putting out the Moody landfill fire. This comes after Governor Kay Ivy’s declaration of a State of Emergency on January 18 after nearly two months of the fire burning. State environmental management agents tell WBRC...
Regional Clinic strengthens medical community

Photo: Regional Clinic staff pose for a photo with two patients, 100-year-old twins Lonzie Gray and Vernia Ray, during the clinic’s open house last year. Pictured, standing, from left: Dr. Krishna Keri, MD, Nephrology; Dr. John Pirani, MD, FACS, Urology; Dr. Chellamuthu, MD, MBA, Nephrology; Dr. Davenport, MD, FACS, Surgery; Justin Ford, DNP, CRNP; Gray; Alberto Echeverri, MD, Surgery; Cody Gray, CRNP; William Mullins, CRNP; Dr. Nicolas Bordas, MD, Infectious Disease; Josh McCamy, CRNP. Pictured, front row, sitting: Vernia Ray. (Courtesy of Teresa Taylor, Regional Clinic)
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit

Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
