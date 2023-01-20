Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.

