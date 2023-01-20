Read full article on original website
New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse
Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
Redevelopment at Quintard Mall nearly complete in Calhoun County
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — While some shopping malls are in decline, a one mall in Calhoun County is experiencing a resurgence. Construction of 75,000 square feet of leasable space is nearly complete at Quintard Mall in Oxford. Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton said construction should be complete by March, and retail tenants should follow. Hull […]
gadsdenmessenger.com
City to improve traffic at major intersection
(Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford was recently notified that the State of Alabama had awarded the city more than $400,000 to ease congestion at a major intersection near the Meighan bridge. The funds will be used to reconfigure the turning lanes at the intersection of Hood Avenue and U.S. Highway 431 (pictured at right), locally known as Meighan Boulevard.
Calhoun County to install new camera system
A new camera system is being installed in Calhoun County. It's an effort to help curb crime and catch criminals. The sheriff's office and the county commission made the announcement during a new conference Friday.
Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area.
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Local landscaper shares what it was like dumping at the Moody landfill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - EPA officials are now set to come in and start putting out the Moody landfill fire. This comes after Governor Kay Ivy’s declaration of a State of Emergency on January 18 after nearly two months of the fire burning. State environmental management agents tell WBRC...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could soon face funding vote from Birmingham city council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential you could see your favorite artist performing in Uptown appears to be increasing. The Birmingham City Council has set a date for when they will vote on providing $5 million in funding for a Jefferson County Amphitheater. The council is expected to vote on...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Regional Clinic strengthens medical community
Photo: Regional Clinic staff pose for a photo with two patients, 100-year-old twins Lonzie Gray and Vernia Ray, during the clinic’s open house last year. Pictured, standing, from left: Dr. Krishna Keri, MD, Nephrology; Dr. John Pirani, MD, FACS, Urology; Dr. Chellamuthu, MD, MBA, Nephrology; Dr. Davenport, MD, FACS, Surgery; Justin Ford, DNP, CRNP; Gray; Alberto Echeverri, MD, Surgery; Cody Gray, CRNP; William Mullins, CRNP; Dr. Nicolas Bordas, MD, Infectious Disease; Josh McCamy, CRNP. Pictured, front row, sitting: Vernia Ray. (Courtesy of Teresa Taylor, Regional Clinic)
Upland apartment owners address concerns in heated city council meeting
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Fireworks broke out throughout a heated City Council over the condition of a pair of apartment complexes in City Point Thursday night. During the meeting, members of the council, a resident of the Upland Apartment complex, and members of Capstone Realty & Management, the owners of […]
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing […]
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
WSFA
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
wbrc.com
Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA. According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m. The pilot was the...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit
Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
