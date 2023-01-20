Read full article on original website
Jutta Marx Beard
3d ago
People who have their cars running and it is stolen should be prosecuted as well. If the car has a child in it then they should also be prosecuted for child endangerment, maybe then they would stop.
Reply(3)
12
Eliza Rankin
2d ago
I never understood why anyone would leave a child under the age of 10 in the car alone anyways...not to mention the door being unlocked. The stepdad was asking for trouble. How about he himself endangered the child. He too should be held accountable for his negligence.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning
On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
fox5dc.com
DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was stabbed in the face by a suspect in Northeast on Saturday, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. Police said an officer was in the area to serve...
fox5dc.com
Search for driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a person they say fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County. Police say they were called to Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham around 8:40 a.m. to investigate a suspicious, occupied vehicle. Officers say they approached the car, and were...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Southern Avenue Metro Station parking lot
WASHINGTON - A man was shot and killed outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station on Sunday, according to police. Metro Transit Police Department officials said officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting in the station's parking lot, located at the border of Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
fox5dc.com
Takoma Park food truck robbed by suspect armed with hammer, knife: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A food truck was robbed by an armed suspect in Takoma Park, Maryland on Friday, according to police. The Takoma Park Police Department said officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md. Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a...
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
popville.com
Shooting in Cleveland Park at 12:24am last night
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0024hrs in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. NO Lookout”. Alan Henney reported: “SHOOTING— 3200 blk Connecticut Ave NW DC at Macomb St. Man found by police shot in the leg in the apartment building. Possibly another person shot who has yet to be located.”
fox5dc.com
Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights
MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
'I just started to bleed out' | Independent taxi drivers in Langley Park are being targeted by armed robbers
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Three suspects have been arrested by Prince George's County Police following a series of armed robberies targeting independent taxi drivers in Langley Park, Maryland. Omar Hernandez, 20, and Jose Linares-Hernandez, 20, have been linked to five of the armed robberies. Investigators say the incidents occurred...
fox5dc.com
2 dead, 4 firefighters hurt after house fire in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Two people are dead, and four firefighters injured, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at a house in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews responded to the fire around 10:04 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
Comments / 9