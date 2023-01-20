ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 9

Jutta Marx Beard
3d ago

People who have their cars running and it is stolen should be prosecuted as well. If the car has a child in it then they should also be prosecuted for child endangerment, maybe then they would stop.

Reply(3)
12
Eliza Rankin
2d ago

I never understood why anyone would leave a child under the age of 10 in the car alone anyways...not to mention the door being unlocked. The stepdad was asking for trouble. How about he himself endangered the child. He too should be held accountable for his negligence.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning

On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
fredericksburg.today

Three teens charged in Stafford break-in

Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
STAFFORD, VA
popville.com

Shooting in Cleveland Park at 12:24am last night

“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0024hrs in the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. NO Lookout”. Alan Henney reported: “SHOOTING— 3200 blk Connecticut Ave NW DC at Macomb St. Man found by police shot in the leg in the apartment building. Possibly another person shot who has yet to be located.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy