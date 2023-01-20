Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO