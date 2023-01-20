ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

8-0-6-0-7, Wild: 7

(eight, zero, six, zero, seven; Wild: seven)

