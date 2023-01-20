Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Man dropped off at Albuquerque hospital dies, police investigating as homicide
Detectives said they are still investigating.
New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants
There were 1,400 felony warrants served in Bernalillo County last year. A
Albuquerque Police Department: Homicide Unit investigating overnight shooting
Information on the homicide call-out is limited right now.
KRQE News 13
Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival
[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of masterminding several shootings at elected officials homes in Albuquerque, Solomon Peña will be held in jail while awaiting trial. Peña was arrested one week ago after police say he paid four other people to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers. In a hearing Monday, prosecutors pushed […]
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for having ghost gun, drugs
APD said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking into the case.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
Police search for man accused of stealing bait car, shooting at officer
The suspect is no stranger to the law. His history dates back to 2015 for unlawful taking of vehicles, drug charges, and burglary charges.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Medical investigator office: Man involved in domestic violence call-out died by suicide
They tried to negotiate with the man but eventually tried to use chemical munitions to get him out of the home.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
Man pleads not guilty in fatal carjacking incident
The man will stay behind bars until trial.
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a Week
The Albuquerque Police Department finally made an arrest of a New Mexico lady this morning in what may have been the most severe case of stalking ever documented in the history of the nation.
Albuquerque police increase horse mounted patrols in downtown area
"When they are petting the horse, at that moment, we are not the enemy. We are not the cop; we are a person. We are a human being, and our interactions are very friendly."
2 pieces of U.S.S. Albuquerque now in metro area
The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home.
KRQE News 13
