ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of masterminding several shootings at elected officials homes in Albuquerque, Solomon Peña will be held in jail while awaiting trial. Peña was arrested one week ago after police say he paid four other people to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers. In a hearing Monday, prosecutors pushed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-car-found-submerged-in-ditch-with-driver-dead/. Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-car-found-submerged-in-ditch-with-driver-dead/. Bands of Enchantment. Gallup Police Chief Boyd retires. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/gallup-police-chief-boyd-retires/. Repaved road and new lanes improve Frontage Road …. Repaved road and new lanes improve Frontage Road commute. 2 arrested, 1 at large for San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/police-investigate-suspicious-death-at-albuquerque-park/. Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/police-investigate-suspicious-death-at-albuquerque-park/. Enter the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster …. Kids can now enter the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day poster contest. Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/have-you-seen-this-car-grey-sedan-sought-in-albuquerque-dominos-robbery/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A handmade sign warns drivers of a speed camera

Enter the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster …. Kids can now enter the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day poster contest. Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/have-you-seen-this-car-grey-sedan-sought-in-albuquerque-dominos-robbery/. Funding available for affordable housing organizations …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/funding-available-for-affordable-housing-organizations-in-santa-fe/ FBI, Department of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy