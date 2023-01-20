Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

LEWISBURG, WV (VR) - Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are excited to announce HARDY as the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. "We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup," CEO Kelly Collins stated. "HARDY is one of the biggest names out there, and if you have not had a chance to see him before, he puts on an amazing show." Tickets will only be available via ETIX...

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO