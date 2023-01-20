ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

$1 million Powerball ticket sold to tourist at 7-Eleven in Fort Mill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhWMa_0kKmgldu00

FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina tourist has won $1 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket in Fort Mill.

The tourist told lottery officials they purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Highway 160.

The winner said it was an unbelievable feeling to check their ticket and see all but the red Powerball number match.

However, they said the real winners are his grandchildren, as they will be paying of their college tuition.

“I was just plain lucky,” said the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Mouine Baba, who runs the 7-Eleven store that sold the winning ticket, said he feels lucky, too.

Baba said the win has been good for business. Before that, the store’s largest win was just $10,000.

“More people are coming in the store,” Baba said. “We grow day by day.”

For selling the claimed ticket, the 7-Eleven in Fort Mill received a commission of $10,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $473 million.

(WATCH BELOW: Sanitation worker returns to work after winning $1 million from lottery ticket)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m8JS_0kKmgldu00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

$5 scratch-off wins a quarter of a million dollars for man in Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. — A machinist from Gaston County is hoping he’ll be able to retire a little earlier thanks to winning big off of a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Paul Cobler, Jr., bought a Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton and he took it home to scratch it while watching TV, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WTVW

Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte

Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

Puppies Saved By South Carolina Police After High Speed Chase

Police in South Carolina found the most adorable - and cuddly - stolen goods over the weekend. Burglars stole four wrinkly face puppies from a home and led police on a high-speed chase that started in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ended in a crash in York County, South Carolina. A...
YORK COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices

CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery

After a York County owner found a slave grave on his property, he worked with others to discover more. Now the owner and others will honor the gravesite next month. York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery. After a York County owner found a slave grave on his...
YORK COUNTY, SC
macaronikid.com

Kids Eat Free and Cheap in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Tega Cay

We strive to keep our guide current, but please call before you head out (and tell them Macaroni Kid sent you)! If you have a business that offers free or cheap kids night, please email rachaelw@macaronikid.com. Golden Corral. Kids 3 and under eat free all day with an adult meal...
ROCK HILL, SC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy