$1 million Powerball ticket sold to tourist at 7-Eleven in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina tourist has won $1 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket in Fort Mill.

The tourist told lottery officials they purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Highway 160.

The winner said it was an unbelievable feeling to check their ticket and see all but the red Powerball number match.

However, they said the real winners are his grandchildren, as they will be paying of their college tuition.

“I was just plain lucky,” said the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Mouine Baba, who runs the 7-Eleven store that sold the winning ticket, said he feels lucky, too.

Baba said the win has been good for business. Before that, the store’s largest win was just $10,000.

“More people are coming in the store,” Baba said. “We grow day by day.”

For selling the claimed ticket, the 7-Eleven in Fort Mill received a commission of $10,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $473 million.

(WATCH BELOW: Sanitation worker returns to work after winning $1 million from lottery ticket)

©2023 Cox Media Group