Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has welcomed a new dealer to serve its bus customers in South Carolina. Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service will now sell and service the full line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird buses in the Palmetto State. Gregory Poole is a third-generation, family-owned business which started to offer Blue Bird buses in North Carolina in 2011. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/ Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus can carry a maximum of 77 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, the buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO