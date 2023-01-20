ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-0-2, FB: 3

(six, zero, two; FB: three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: Why you should pick a DVD over a streaming service

Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer indicates 3 South Carolina seniors with remaining eligibility moving on

Since the 2020 season and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, “senior” seasons have gotten a bit confusing in college football. With redshirts, there are plenty of sixth-year seniors in college football. Some programs have players walk on “Senior Day” once they have graduated, even if they have multiple seasons of eligibility available.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme

Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Brantley, Conway make showdown with Sumter a runaway

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Aiden Brantley, in his own words, had a chip on his shoulder. It didn't sit well with him that Conway got swept by Region 5-AAAAA rival Sumter last season. So he did something about it Friday night. Brantley led the way with 22 points as the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the ...
CONWAY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

COVID-19 Deaths Spike In South Carolina, Flu Cases Drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday marks the 3rd anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States. Since then, the U.S. has reported more than 102 million cases. That’s the most in the world. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19. Despite vaccines and treatment, the threat of COVID-19 is far from over. In South Carolina for example, health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. During the first week of January, 68 people died from COVID in the Palmetto State. Health officials say the deaths are not linked to any clusters are specific facilities, but 85% of the deaths were among the senior population, 65 and older.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Egg prices soar nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
624K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy