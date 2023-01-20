Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday marks the 3rd anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States. Since then, the U.S. has reported more than 102 million cases. That’s the most in the world. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19. Despite vaccines and treatment, the threat of COVID-19 is far from over. In South Carolina for example, health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. During the first week of January, 68 people died from COVID in the Palmetto State. Health officials say the deaths are not linked to any clusters are specific facilities, but 85% of the deaths were among the senior population, 65 and older.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO