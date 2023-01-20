ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Socialist Sawant not seeking Seattle City Council reelection

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EL4Gk_0kKmgXEc00
FILE - Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks to supporters on Dec. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Sawant, the most senior member of the Council and the city’s only elected socialist, will not seek reelection when her term expires in December. She announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that she will instead form a new national labor movement. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the most senior member of the Council and the city’s only elected socialist, will not seek reelection when her term expires in December.

Sawant announced Thursday that she will instead form a new national labor movement, The Seattle Times reported.

Since she was first elected in 2013, Sawant has championed progressive policies with an emphasis on the working class, including successfully mobilizing supporters of a $15 minimum wage. Seattle was the first major city in the U.S. to adopt such a measure. Sawant also pushed for rent control, cutting police funding and expanding taxes on Amazon and other large companies to pay for affordable housing, schools and community services.

She has had an outsized influence on the tone and direction of Seattle politics since launching her political career under the Socialist Alternative party in 2012, when she ran unsuccessfully for state representative.

In her speech Thursday, the 49-year-old economics professor attributed her impact and four election wins to her ability to be a “thorn in the side of the Seattle ruling class” rather than practicing “go along to get along” politics.

Critics have said she offers more rhetoric than substance and that her brash antics are incompatible with good governance.

One of Sawant’s more moderate counterparts, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell — who frequently opposed Sawant during their shared time on the council — praised Sawant Thursday for her vigor.

“In all our years working together, I have never doubted (Sawant’s) advocacy – and fire – for addressing inequalities and advancing climate action,” Harrell said on Twitter. “I respect her commitment to uplifting the voices of workers and renters in our city.”

During her current term, Sawant defeated an effort by opponents to recall her from the council.

Her new effort, Workers Strike Back, is set to launch in March and will seek pay raises, affordable housing, union jobs and other protections for the working class.

According to the initiative’s website, Workers Strike Back is being formed by Sawant and Socialist Alternative in response to a wave of “workers fighting to unionize at Amazon, Starbucks, and workplaces everywhere; the movement to defend abortion rights in the U.S.; the Enough is Enough working-class campaign in the UK; and the ongoing struggles of workers and young people to stop climate catastrophe and fight for a different kind of society.”

Sawant is the fourth of seven incumbent Seattle council members with expiring terms to indicate they will not seek reelection. Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen have said they would bow out of the November election, and Council President Debora Juarez has made informal comments about ending her tenure.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis said this week he would seek a second term, and is so far the only incumbent to do so.

Comments / 6

NW Prepper
3d ago

Oh NO!! Her work in Seattle is incomplete!! There are still areas not covered in tents and human feces!! There are still some jobs and people working!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

LISTEN: Socialist Sawant calls it quits

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Kshama Sawant, arguably the most controversial Seattle City Council member has announced she will not seek re-election. The socialist firebrand says she will now work to advance her ideals on a national scale. But how will this change City Hall? We'll get some analysis.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years

SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market

The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County mistakenly shares hundreds of thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Letters are going out to nearly a half-million registered voters in Pierce County after some of their private data was mistakenly shared last month. Officials say an employee in the county Auditor’s Office accidentally sent out a spreadsheet with a public records request that included the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia

New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
OLYMPIA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington

Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
EVERETT, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
624K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy