Man barricades himself in Anaheim motel room after guests reported hearing glass breaking inside

A barricade situation is unfolding at a motel in Anaheim Thursday after guests reported a possible domestic violence incident inside one of the rooms.

Anaheim police responded to the Motel 6 near State College Boulevard, just north of the 91 Freeway.

They said guests heard glass breaking from inside a room and called police. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is refusing to leave the room.

It's unclear if he's in the room alone. No injuries have been reported.

APD officers who responded worked with a SWAT team during the situation.