Willamina, OR

KGW

Ice leads to multiple crashes in Marion County

SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday evening, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
MARION COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Salem Detectives Handle Suspicious Death of Child (Update)

Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

OSU helps Oregon Zoo care for big cat

PORTLAND, Oregon — A much-loved tiger at the Oregon Zoo is back to good health, thanks to a veterinary partnership between the zoo and Oregon State University. Bernadette was showing some very concerning signs of illness last summer, including a seizure that temporarily stopped her breathing. She needed an MRI, and although there was one option in Portland, her care team concluded that the best course of action was to take a trip to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR

