Ice leads to multiple crashes in Marion County
SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday evening, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
Carjacking suspects in Vancouver lead police on pursuit to Clackamas County
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday afternoon after police say they carjacked a woman at knifepoint at Vancouver Mall and led officers on a chase south to Clackamas County. Vancouver Police said the victim parked her car in the parking lot on Northeast Vancouver Mall...
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
kptv.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
kptv.com
6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
kykn.com
Salem Detectives Handle Suspicious Death of Child (Update)
Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
Ex-middle school custodian sentenced to 10 years for voyeurism
James Mattson, who pled guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
KATU.com
Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
Gresham police: Man cleans gun while driving, shoots himself in leg
A man was cleaning his handgun while driving when he shot himself in the leg, according to Gresham police.
OSU helps Oregon Zoo care for big cat
PORTLAND, Oregon — A much-loved tiger at the Oregon Zoo is back to good health, thanks to a veterinary partnership between the zoo and Oregon State University. Bernadette was showing some very concerning signs of illness last summer, including a seizure that temporarily stopped her breathing. She needed an MRI, and although there was one option in Portland, her care team concluded that the best course of action was to take a trip to Corvallis.
kptv.com
Marion Co. sheriff says area roads ‘extremely’ icy, don’t drive midnight to early morning
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers in the county to stay off the roads between midnight and the early morning while “extremely” icy conditions last, they announced Sunday evening. The sheriff’s office said ice has already caused multiple crashes in...
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
