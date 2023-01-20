LIVE! Illinois hosts Indiana looking for fifth-straight win

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is back home and looking to extend its four-game winning streak. The Illini (13-5, 4-3 B1G) opened the calendar year playing three of its first five games on the road, but five out of the next seven are at State Farm Center, starting tonight against rival Indiana.

The Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 B1G) snapped a three-game losing streak their last time on the court, taking down No. 18 Wisconsin in Bloomington. IU is just 1-4 in road games this season but Illinois expects a fight from the preseason pick to win the Big Ten, led by big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“They do have the best player in the league as voted on in the preseason in Trayce, he’s having a phenomenal year,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Anytime you get 24 rebounds in a game is a pretty dominate performance. We all know his athleticism and then Schifino-Hood, the freshman has had maybe as good a year as any freshman not just in the Big Ten, but in the country.”

Illinois and Indiana tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on FS1, the Illini are 6.5-point favorites.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.