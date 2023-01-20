ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Alvernia University opens Pottsville campus

By Thomas Battle
WBRE
 3 days ago

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Alvernia University celebrated a major milestone in Schuylkill county on Thursday as a new campus for the region is now open, with students already starting classes this week.

The atrium of the new Alvernia University Pottsville campus was full of excited local officials, students, and faculty Thursday afternoon to celebrate their grand opening.

“Well, today has been two years in the making and a year since we announced that we bought the building. We’re opening a new campus, so a glorious day for Alvernia and for Pottsville and downtown economic redevelopment and our students,” said John Loyack, President of Alvernia University.

This location was an obvious choice for the college since they’ve had a presence in the area since the 90s.

“With our college town motto we like to invest in the downtown and we had the opportunity to buy this building and turn it into an educational hub and business incubator and so many other things,” explained Loyack.

This campus will have a specific focus but strives for the same values that Alvernia is known for.

“The program offering is a little different here than it is on our main campus we’re really focused on students 24 years and older here on this campus but all kinds of majors, from nursing to business to social work and the sciences,” Loyack continued.

The day was capped with excitement about the future and where the school can grow next.

“As we grow and expand our program offerings and our student body, it’s just been a wonderful combination of working with students developing better facilities and better programs and great economic redevelopment in the cities that we’re in,” added Loyack.

Loyack told Eyewitness News they have more projects in the works and can’t wait to share them soon.

