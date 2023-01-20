William R. Zimmerman, Sidney, was certified as a judge to the Third District of Appeals to a term beginning Feb. 9, 2023. James C. Berger, 32, Defiance, was sentenced to 11 months in jail for violating community control standards. The violations included attempting to cause physical harm to a person in Defiance. He was given credit for 177 days served as of January 9 and he was ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to Heights Guitar, Toledo. Berger was also sentenced to 180 days jail for attempted receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 70 days served and the sentence was ordered served concurrent to his other cases. Berger was also ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution to the victim. He had been convicted of theft and receiving stolen property.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO