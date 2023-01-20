ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

USC Aiken held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. (WJBF)- Organizations in Aiken gathered at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his life. Bria Smith has that story. “In 1948 Dr. King graduated from Morehouse College with a B.A. in sociology.”. It’s an annual tradition for the city...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Open house being held to inform public about Downtown Augusta improvements

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Engineering and Environmental Services Department is hold an open house on Tuesday, January 24th, to inform the public about downtown improvement projects. The meeting will be held from from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Augusta Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fatal motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway

UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Shane McCullough of Augusta Ga. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently working a traffic fatality that occurred on Riverwatch Parkway, eastbound near Eisenhower Park.  The accident involved one motorcycle driver who lost control and hit […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child

Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of an unresponsive child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

