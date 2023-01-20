ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 workers injured after ammonia leak at Little Caesars Arena

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Two workers were hospitalized with minor chemical burns Thursday after an ammonia leak led to the evacuation of Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Fire Department said.

The leak occurred in the arena’s basement, firefighters said.

Two men believed to be in their 20s who had been near the leak suffered chemical burns, said James Harris, the chief of community relations and public information officer for the fire department.

“The leak was contained by us,” Harris said. “Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly.”

The fire department’s hazmat team remained at the scene monitoring the situation at 4:30 p.m., an hour after the leak was sealed.

The cause of the leak was not immediately released.

Ammonia is used as a refrigerant, but the gas can be dangerous if ingested by humans.

There were no events scheduled at the arena Thursday night.



