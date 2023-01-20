Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Father ignores school-aged twins in an emergency as he and his new wife have baby and "don't want guests"
Parenting is a full-time job that requires a lot of selfless decisions and changing of plans as need be to protect everyone. For some that is self-evident, while others are oblivious to their obligations.
Bling Empire: New York is a trashy Netflix reality show that might be your next guilty pleasure
For the newly arrived spinoff of Netflix’s Bling Empire reality franchise, the streaming giant moves things cross-country — to the concrete jungle of New York City, where an all-new version of the same story about a rich and fabulous all-Asian cast unfolds. Welcome to Bling Empire: New York, an 8-episode series that debuted on Netflix on Friday and immediately became the #6 Netflix show in the US upon launch.
Comments / 0