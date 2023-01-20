Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Boys’ Soccer
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Boys' Soccer
Yardbarker
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
John Colich trying to put USC track and field back on top
It has been almost 50 years since the USC men’s track and field program has been nationally relevant. John Colich is trying to change that. “They better win one before I’m horizontal,” Colich said with a grin. Colich earned a partial track scholarship from USC head coach Verne Wolfe prior to ...
Boys’ Basketball: Stokley’s Monster Night Leads Long Beach Poly Past Wilson
Boys' Basketball: Stokley's Monster Night Leads Long Beach Poly Past Wilson
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Cabrillo, Boys’ Soccer
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Cabrillo, Boys' Soccer
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
Boys’ Soccer: Millikan Holds Off Cabrillo For Win, Takes Over First Place
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The classic Moore League boys’ soccer rivalry...
Boys’ Basketball: Millikan Beats Lakewood, Shakes Up Standings
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The unpredictable Moore League boys’ basketball season took another big turn on Friday night as the Millikan Rams (8-13, 3-5)...
LIVE UPDATES: Cabrillo vs. Millikan Boys’ Soccer, Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson Boys’ Basketball
We’ll have live updates from the Cabrillo and Millikan boys’ soccer game at 5 p.m. and Long Beach Poly against Wilson boys’ basketball game at 7 p.m. STORY + VIDEO: There was plenty to cheer about for St. Anthony on Friday night as the Saints took care of business against St. Paul in front of a feisty home crowd.
LB in NFL: 2023 Postseason Edition
The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, and despite an expanded 14-team playoff field, there won’t be much Long Beach representation in this year’s postseason. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will carry the banner for the city this year, returning to the playoffs as a member of the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
khqa.com
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
freightwaves.com
Port of Long Beach misses record as cargo flow returns to ‘normal’
The Port of Long Beach did not set a cargo record in 2022. It said a breather in container movement allowed for a “return to normal operations while once again serving as the nation’s leading export seaport.”. But the 9,133,657 twenty-foot equivalent units moved in 2022 were only...
Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)
Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
