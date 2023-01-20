ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Boys’ Soccer

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo...
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another

College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
SANTA ANA, CA
AllTrojans

John Colich trying to put USC track and field back on top

It has been almost 50 years since the USC men’s track and field program has been nationally relevant. John Colich is trying to change that. “They better win one before I’m horizontal,” Colich said with a grin. Colich earned a partial track scholarship from USC head coach Verne Wolfe prior to ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Cabrillo, Boys’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball: Millikan Beats Lakewood, Shakes Up Standings

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The unpredictable Moore League boys’ basketball season took another big turn on Friday night as the Millikan Rams (8-13, 3-5)...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

LB in NFL: 2023 Postseason Edition

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, and despite an expanded 14-team playoff field, there won’t be much Long Beach representation in this year’s postseason. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will carry the banner for the city this year, returning to the playoffs as a member of the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
LONG BEACH, CA
TheWrap

Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)

Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy