Related
KUTV

Check Your Health- New Study on Heart Attacks: Patients with and without Modifiable Risks

A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that patients without standard modifiable heart risk factors who experience a heart attack are common and more likely to fare better than heart-attack patients with known risk factors, but researchers say it remains difficult to identify those at risk for an event before it happens.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Local health departments would lose quarantine enforcement authority under new bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill that would strip the authority of local health departments to force someone to isolate or quarantine. Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), was just unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill this week. Instead of requiring and enforcing isolation and quarantines to protect public health, a local health department could only “recommend” that someone do that.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahns react to mass shooting in California near Lunar New Year festival

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Asian American community and elected officials are responding to the shooting that killed ten people in California near the 2023 Lunar New Year festival. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that Utah is mourning and praying for the victims. State Sen. Karen Kwan wrote that...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

1 in 7 Utah adults struggle to read, here’s how one program is trying to help

Valerie Curtis was one of those learners. Curtis has spent most of her life reading through pictures. “I’ve done a lot of picture reading in my life,” said Curtis. Words like giraffe, a word Curtis struggled with because it sounded different than the letters on the page, didn’t make a day-to-day difference. But other words, like what you would see on road signs would.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs

SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Intermountain Layton Hospital breaks ground on new ambulatory surgery center to enhance affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County

Intermountain Layton Hospital hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a new ambulatory surgery center that will enhance efficient and affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) specialize in surgical procedures that don’t require overnight stays such as for hips, knees, feet, and ankle, among several other...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Town Names of Utah – The Board Game

OK, you're at the Arizona/Utah state line. 'Wanna play the Utah Town Name board game? You may lose to the locals but who knows? We should play for money. Lets see how you do when you try to correctly pronounce these names around Utah. Being the charitable people we are,...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

5 unbelievable stories of wild animal encounters in Utah

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. As you're exploring the great outdoors in Utah, you'll likely come across a variety of wildlife, especially with the heavy snowpack pushing many animals to lower elevations. Utah.com notes that the state is home to more than 600 species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. Even though it's thrilling to spot a wild animal, it's important to keep your distance.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Are emergency declarations for home heating fuel still in place?

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency orders this winter have been flying across the desks of the nation's governors, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who issued a declaration in mid-December that soon after was followed by a sweeping order by the Federal Motor Carrier Association affecting hours of service for truckers.
UTAH STATE

