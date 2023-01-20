Read full article on original website
Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry
Victims of sexual abuse ask Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full report of the KBI's four-year inquiry of alleged misconduct by Catholic clergy. The post Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The campaign for Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a “cyber-criminal” last year, according to a Federal Election Commission filing from December. The FEC filing says that the senator’s campaign fell victim to a “third-party cyber-criminal” who used...
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole. With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
Western Kansas farmers are pushing to save the Ogallala Aquifer before it’s too late
Several counties have already lost more than half of their underground water. But a new plan could save more of what’s left.
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require...
How much snow has fallen in Kansas?
Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see a minimum wage of $16 per hour by 2027. Kansas Senator Ethan Corson (D-Overland Park) introduced Senate Bill 70 - the Making Work Pay Act - on Thursday, Jan. 19. It would increase the state’s minimum wage. The bill proposes gradual increases...
Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain
Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
Kelly and Republicans agree Kansas should cut taxes. They don’t agree on how to do it
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly became governor on a promise to repair the state’s finances after the repeal of a predecessor’s tax cuts. She began the first budget proposal of her second term with a request for tax cuts. Kansas, like many other states, is flush with cash as...
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Former representative takes helm of KFB
At its annual meeting in December 2022, Kansas Farm Bureau elected a new president, and about a month after becoming head of KFB, Joe Newland attended the 104th convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation, where he received some more good news. At the national convention, KFB was awarded the...
What Davos needs is Kansas
The overall message from last week’s World Economic Forum kook festival to all us unwashed coach flyers paying $6 for a dozen eggs was abundantly clear:. Shut up and put the diaper on your cow. How we little people thirst for the annual gems of knowledge from this Avengers-like...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Kansas?
Charles Koch is an American businessman and billionaire from Kansas, who is the CEO and chairman of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of libertarian and conservative causes.
