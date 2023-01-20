Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Ballard boys basketball picks up ninth straight win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ballard High School boys basketball team picked up its ninth straight victory by beating Eastern 72-65 on Friday night. With the win, the Bruins improve to 17-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss drops the Eagles to 12-6 on the year. Click on the video...
FINAL: Second half collapse dooms Michigan State in 82-69 loss to Indiana
Despite a hot start, a second half collapse doomed Michigan State in a 82-69 road loss to Indiana.After missing his first four shots, IU's senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davisexploded for 31 points and 15 rebounds.Graduate student forward Joey Hauserscored a team-high 22 points for the Spartans, also earning six rebounds and an assist.Glancing at the stat sheet, it seemed as though things weren't quite as imbalanced as the score indicated. MSU shot 43% from the field, Indiana shot 47%. MSU had 30 rebounds, Indiana had 32. MSU had 10 turnovers, Indiana had nine.However, the key difference was three-point shooting percentage. Indiana...
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana’s Crimson Guard hosting black out for women’s basketball vs. Ohio State
Indiana’s student section, the IU Crimson Guard, is putting on a blackout theme for when the No. 6 Hoosiers host the Big Ten-leading No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. Indiana previously put on a white out theme for the men’s basketball game against North Carolina. Ohio State...
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
uoflcardgame.com
Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits
Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
WLKY.com
New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 IU Travels to Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
WLKY.com
Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
WLKY.com
Floyd Central High School helps young women find the perfect prom dress
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — Prom season is just around the corner, and Saturday, some young shoppers got lucky finding that special dress for a fraction of the price. The annual Floyd Central Prom Dress Resale was this weekend. The shop was buying and selling new and gently used formal...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Chilly week ahead with rain, snow chances in Louisville
We’re expecting a quiet start to the week on Monday with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Some late day clearing is possible with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will turn a bit milder as we see a return to some sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
WLKY.com
How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
WLKY.com
Sunday Impact Weather: Wintry mix for parts of Louisville viewing area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An area of low pressure will track just southeast of Louisville on Sunday, bringing some wintry precipitation to the parts of the region. Temperatures will start out in the 30s Sunday morning while precipitation begins. Precipitation will likely start as some snow north and a wintry mix or rain to the south. The best chance for wintry precipitation will be between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday.
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
WLKY.com
Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour to end in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
WLKY.com
La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
