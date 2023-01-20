ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryville, IN

WLKY.com

Ballard boys basketball picks up ninth straight win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ballard High School boys basketball team picked up its ninth straight victory by beating Eastern 72-65 on Friday night. With the win, the Bruins improve to 17-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss drops the Eagles to 12-6 on the year. Click on the video...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Second half collapse dooms Michigan State in 82-69 loss to Indiana

Despite a hot start, a second half collapse doomed Michigan State in a 82-69 road loss to Indiana.After missing his first four shots, IU's senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davisexploded for 31 points and 15 rebounds.Graduate student forward Joey Hauserscored a team-high 22 points for the Spartans, also earning six rebounds and an assist.Glancing at the stat sheet, it seemed as though things weren't quite as imbalanced as the score indicated. MSU shot 43% from the field, Indiana shot 47%. MSU had 30 rebounds, Indiana had 32. MSU had 10 turnovers, Indiana had nine.However, the key difference was three-point shooting percentage. Indiana...
EAST LANSING, MI
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits

Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 IU Travels to Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLKY.com

Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Sunday Impact Weather: Wintry mix for parts of Louisville viewing area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An area of low pressure will track just southeast of Louisville on Sunday, bringing some wintry precipitation to the parts of the region. Temperatures will start out in the 30s Sunday morning while precipitation begins. Precipitation will likely start as some snow north and a wintry mix or rain to the south. The best chance for wintry precipitation will be between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall

Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour to end in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story

The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

