Cherokee County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested. According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

