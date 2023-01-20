Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU
Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
localsportsjournal.com
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
Scores and Highlights from the Gotta Get It hoops classic
It was a busy day of basketball games at the East Kentwood field house for the Gotta Get It hoops classic.
MLive.com
Unselfish Mr. Basketball candidate leads Brother Rice past Kalamazoo Central
KENTWOOD, MI – Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice senior Curtis Williams Jr. received MVP honors for his performance in Saturday’s 67-50 win over Kalamazoo Central at East Kentwood’s Gotta Get It Hoop Classic. But the trophy isn’t going home in Williams’ duffle bag, but rather that of his...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood
Brother Rice’s Xavier Thomas goes for a scoop reverse against Kalamazoo Central’s Benny Donald (13) in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. 2 / 12. Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Mid-week snowstorm will likely miss Grand Rapids, parts of southwest Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. Here in the Grand Rapids area and southwest Lower Michigan we will have some accumulation, but not what we call a snowstorm.
MLive.com
Dynamic duo leads Grand Rapids Christian boys hoops past De La Salle
KENTWOOD, Mich. - Jaylan Ouwinga had to duck his head as he walked through the locker room doorway. So it was surprising to see the 6-foot-9 Grand Rapids Christian junior drain a couple of 3-pointer for the Eagles.
MLive.com
Sophomore’s hot hand leads Hudsonville boys hoops past Carman-Ainsworth
KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.
MLive.com
Stunning upset headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – With wins over Parchment, Kalamazoo Hackett and Centreville all in the last seven days, it appeared Schoolcraft was ready to run away with a fourth consecutive SAC Valley boys basketball championship. Kalamazoo Christian had other plans.
Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with two Michigan concerts
GRAND RAPIDS & DETROIT, MI - Rockers Nickelback just announced a huge 38-city tour for this year with two concerts scheduled for Michigan. One will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16 and the other is scheduled for Pine Knob in Clarkston on Sunday, August 13. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the concert.
Calvin University student earns national prize for research on former prisoners earning degrees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Calvin University student has received a national prize for her research on how access to higher education can help formerly incarcerated people be more successful reintegrating into society after prison. Emily Steen, a senior at Calvin, is one of three students across the country...
After a year of integration, Bell’s continues to expand national footprint in 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI — Acclimation, integration and innovation — three words that sum up the first year of Bell’s Brewery following the sale of the longtime independent brewery by founder Larry Bell. Bell, who founded the brewery in 1985, announced the sale of the popular craft brewery to...
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan
Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Comments / 0