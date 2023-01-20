Read full article on original website
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Medical experts divided on whether 2nd FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug provides a benefit
The Food Drug and Administration recently approved a drug that may help patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s by slowing down the progression of the disease. In clinical trials, the drug called lecanemab reduced the rate of cognitive decline among participants. But doctors and health experts are divided...
Eli Lilly Alzheimer's drug setback extends rival Biogen's lead
Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator's rejection of accelerated approval for Eli Lilly and Co's Alzheimer's disease drug extends the market lead for rivals Eisai and Biogen's treatment by months, analysts said.
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Plans to Remove Potentially Carcinogenic Contaminants from Januvia, Janumet Outlined By Merck
Following the discovery that batches of Januvia and Janumet contained potentially cancer-causing contaminants, Merck & Co. has submitted a plan to federal regulators outlining how it intends to remove the carcinogenic chemicals from versions of the diabetes drugs distributed by the end of 2023. Januvia and Janumet both contain the...
New Alzheimer's drug slightly slows cognitive decline. Experts say it's not a silver bullet.
Experts weigh in on whether the newly approved Alzheimer's treatment lecanemab is worth taking.
Eli Lilly Stock Slips Lower As FDA Rejects Fast Track Approval For Alzheimer's Drug
"We are committed to working with the FDA to ensure the fastest possible path to bring this potential medicine to patients in need," Eli Lilly said.
The promising new Alzheimer's drugs to watch — and the far-out ideas that could reshape how we treat the disease
Two Alzheimer's drugs, Biogen's Leqembi and Eli Lilly's donanemab, treat the disease by focusing on amyloidosis, or plaque build-up in the brain.
This Week at FDA: Pallone pushes for greater ClinicalTrials.gov enforcement, FDA rejects Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug, and more
Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, Ranking Member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee Frank Pallone (D-NJ) wrote to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), urging greater enforcement of clinical trial results reporting in ClinicalTrials.gov. Pallone cited recent research that found less than one third of registered trials fail to report results, and many that do fail to report them on time.
Global Cancer Drug Spend to Nearly Double in the Next Five Years | IQVIA Global Drug Spend Report
Biosimilars will have limited effect on the oncology drug expenditures, according to IQVIA. Spending on obesity drugs may increase tenfold, depending on guidelines and payer coverage. Global spending on oncology drugs will nearly double over the next five years, far exceeding the growth in spending on drugs for other conditions...
FDA weighs shift in COVID vaccination strategy
The Food and Drug Administration is considering shifting to an annual process for updating COVID-19 vaccines to match circulating coronavirus strains, akin to the current approach for influenza. The proposal from agency staff, released Monday ahead of a Thursday meeting of FDA advisers, envisions most people receiving one dose each...
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Study: Disclosing Increased Risk of Alzheimer Disease Not Associated With Clinically Meaningful Psychological Risk
Researchers noted no significant changes in anxiety or depression between patients who were positive or negative for amyloid deposition. Amyloid deposition is the strongest risk factor of Alzheimer disease (AD) and can be evaluated using positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. Patients who are amyloid-positive and have subjective cognitive decline (SCD) are at greater risk of preclinical Alzheimer disease, also known as subjective cognitive decline plus (SCD+). They are also at greater risk of developing dementia.
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
Lilly’s donanemab gets a red light from the FDA
LILLY GETS FDA CRL FOR DONANEMAB — Eli Lilly and Co. disclosed late Thursday that the FDA rejected its application for accelerated approval of its Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate, but the company plans to press ahead for traditional approval once it obtains more clinical data. Lilly received a...
Researchers discover why only some people experience long-term benefits from peanut allergy treatments
Food allergies are caused by IgE antibodies that are generated by the immune system and bind to allergens such as peanuts, triggering a reaction that in extreme cases can be potentially life-threatening. New research by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), University of Paris Saclay, and the National Institute of...
