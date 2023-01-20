ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Three local storm assistance centers set to open sites in Sisquoc and Montecito Saturday and in Santa Maria on Monday

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Two additional local assistance centers are set to open Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito to provide storm recovery and resources following the recent historic rainfall and a third location will be open in Santa Maria on Monday, Jan. 23.

The center will open in the following locations meeting community needs from answering questions to connecting members to rebuilding, counseling, and clean-up support services.

  • Sisquoc Local Assistance Center: Blochman School - 4949 Foxen Canyon Rd., Santa Maria, CA
  • Montecito Local Assistance Center : YMCA – 591 Santa Rosa Lane, Montecito, CA
  • Santa Maria Local Assistance Center : Maramonte Hall - 620 Sunrise Drive, Santa Maria, CA

Both Saturday, Jan. 21, locations will be open with English and Spanish speakers on-site.

The Sisquoc location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the Montecito center will provide afternoon services from Noon to 4 p.m.

The Santa Maria center will be open Monday, Jan. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

