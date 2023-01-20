Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
KEYT
Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another. Officials say the attack happened late Saturday in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two. No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday’s attack. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.
KEYT
Gang war in Haitian capital leaves at least 3 police dead
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of Port-Au-Prince, battling with Haitian police throughout the day and leaving at least three officers dead. The violence in the capital Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation. A police union official says a police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, setting off fighting that continued throughout the day. Tensions remain high Saturday. Police say at least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds. Haiti has struggled with endemic violence for years, but it has escalated since the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse threw the country into lawlessness.
KEYT
Lead Supreme Court investigator on Dobbs leak makes clear she spoke to all nine justices
The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year’s leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses. Friday’s remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court’s investigative report on the...
