PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of Port-Au-Prince, battling with Haitian police throughout the day and leaving at least three officers dead. The violence in the capital Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation. A police union official says a police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, setting off fighting that continued throughout the day. Tensions remain high Saturday. Police say at least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds. Haiti has struggled with endemic violence for years, but it has escalated since the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse threw the country into lawlessness.

2 DAYS AGO