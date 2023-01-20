Read full article on original website
Removing power lines in Naples to improve power reliability during storms
Crews from Florida Power & Light (FPL) were off 19th Ave SW in Naples where they said removing overhead power lines and placing them underground will make communities more resilient during storms.
Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected
MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
Traffic Alerts: January 22
US 41 closed in both directions after a crash on Hanson St and Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers Police Department said the road would open in the next hour. Expect delays.
Workers cleaning up SWFL’s Ian debris form community in Lee County
Rubble and debris from Hurricane Ian have been everyone’s problem for months, but who are the people cleaning it up, and where are they living while they help Southwest Florida recover?. Eric Henry can’t remember the exact day when he made a small roadside area of grass and dirt...
Proposal would place used car dealership at entrance of Matlacha
MATLACHA, Fla. — A proposal to replace the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce with a car dealership is getting significant pushback from nearby residents and businesses. It would sell used cars and rent vehicles to tourists. A developer wants to rezone the 1.4-acre property on SW Pine...
Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning
A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
$1.2 Million in Hurricane Ian relief given to Collier County Public School workers
NAPLES, Fla. – Champions of Learning is giving $1.2 million in Hurricane Ian relief funds to Collier County Public School (CCPS) workers. These funds are being given to 177 recipients that need assistance with Hurricane related expenses, such as deductibles and damages. Nancy Ruben has worked for CCPS for...
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Forecast: Warm and breezy Sunday, scattered showers expected Monday
After a warm and breezy end to our weekend, we brace for our next cold front, which will arrive just in time for the Monday morning commute. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed as you head out the door as we watch scattered showers move in towards our northwestern communities in Charlotte County as early as 5 to 6 in the morning. The front will slowly push through towards the southwest through the rest of the morning. The showers are expected to break up more as they progress into Collier County and towards Big Cypress.
Marco Island bridge shut down due to concerns of possible collapse
MARCO ISLAND, FLA. – Traffic has been shut down on the West Winterberry Bridge in Marco Island by the Florida Department of Transportation. This mandate was released due to the post-tensioning system that has come loose, making the bridge susceptible to collapse. All vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will...
Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week
Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers after contractor hit 2-inch line on Crawford Street
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
Cape Coral repair man caught on camera burglarizing home he worked on
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man has been arrested for breaking into a home on Sunday evening. Convicted felon Joshua Kaleb Huston, 42, was seen breaking into a residence using the homeowner’s Ring camera, according to the Lee County Sherriff’s Office. Huston had worked on...
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
Bonita Springs Hurricane Ian debris pick-up
The City of Bonita Springs is reminding residents the final day to place Hurricane Ian debris for pickup will be Jan. 23rd, and the pickup operations will end on Jan. 27th.
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
