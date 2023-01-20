After a warm and breezy end to our weekend, we brace for our next cold front, which will arrive just in time for the Monday morning commute. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed as you head out the door as we watch scattered showers move in towards our northwestern communities in Charlotte County as early as 5 to 6 in the morning. The front will slowly push through towards the southwest through the rest of the morning. The showers are expected to break up more as they progress into Collier County and towards Big Cypress.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO