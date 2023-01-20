Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV halts process, hires four officers permanently
The Gainesville City Commission halted a $250,000 search process for its charter officers on Thursday and voted 6-1 to hire four of its five interim charter officers as permanent. The move, which wasn’t listed as a discussion item on the agenda, came two weeks after a vote to open all...
Drain the University of Florida's DEI Swamp | Opinion
Welcomed developments from Florida's university presidents should lead to wholesale changes at University of Florida.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Springs Institute opens after relocation
Drivers in High Springs were treated to a rare sight late last year—a 500-pound manatee skeleton rolling down Main Street. With a police escort, the manatee made its way just down the road to the new home of the Florida Springs Institute. On Saturday, the institute held an open house for their new space, filled with educational exhibits, a store, offices and a research lab.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Volunteerism boosts health in aging adults
It started as a project for a local Girl Scout troop in Alachua. The girls got excited about doing something for their counterparts in Sudan who couldn’t go to school when they reached puberty because they couldn’t afford feminine hygiene products. Troop leader Radha Selvester took the project...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
WCJB
Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday. The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry. The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or...
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
Independent Florida Alligator
Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents
Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
New ISO rating for MCFR may help lower homeowners’ insurance premiums
Marion County homeowners could be eligible for a reduction in their home insurance policy premium following a recent evaluation by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) that resulted in the county’s fire department rating improving from a Class 3 to a Class 2. Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta...
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
Former Florida DL Lamar Goods Transfers to Manitoba
After not playing during the 2022 season, former Florida defensive lineman Lamar Goods has finalized a transfer.
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff isn’t qualified to run public office
If the current sheriff is so community oriented ask him why he lost all his access to Withlacoochee Technical College as well as the range at the landfill and now has to pay for range time to qualify his deputies. He is unqualified to perform his duties as a sheriff.
Man And Woman Wanted In Oklahoma And Arkansas Arrested In Florida
A man wanted in two states, and a woman wanted in one were both arrested in Florida and await extradition out of the sunshine state. According to investigators, on Thursday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that John Norman Pitts Jr was at Suwannee Belle
wuft.org
Two more deadly pedestrian accidents occur in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman walking her dog Thursday night and a child crossing to a playground Friday morning were victims in two deadly pedestrian accidents in Alachua County. The cases add to a string of pedestrian deaths that have become a major focus. Some deaths were hit-and-runs, including...
Gator Country
Blocton enjoys his first visit to see the Florida Gators
On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their second junior day of the year when Billy Napier welcomed over a dozen prospects to campus. 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-3, 268, Pike Road, AL. High) was on campus and got to talk with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Comments / 3