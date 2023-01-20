ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

End to Quang Tri Monument?

A proposal to abandon current efforts to build the controversial Quang Tri Monument goes before the Westminster City Council when it meets on Wednesday. The council will consider requests by Vice Mayor NamQuan Nguyen (District 4) and Councilmember Amy Phan West (District 1) to disband and dissolve the Quang Tri Monument Committee and possibly end the project altogether.
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KQED

Building Thriving Spaces For Black Californians

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. Homes for All: Richmond's 1950s Attempt at Integrated Housing. We're featuring work from our colleagues at the Bay Curious podcast this week. Reporter Ariana Proehl digs into the history of Parchester Village, a neighborhood in the Bay Area town of Richmond. After World War II, Black ministers there made a deal with local politicians to build some of the state’s first housing intended to be racially integrated. Parchester Village soon became a hub for Black political power, excellence and community. Residents remember the powerful sense of belonging they felt growing up there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlypress.com

Mayor Bass moves into Getty House

Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Time extension for Tina-Pacific?

When the Stanton City Council meets on Tuesday, it will consider extension of an exclusive negotiating agreement with several entities regarding the Tina-Pacific Development affordable housing project. Brandywine Acquisitions Group, C&C Development Company and National Community Renaissance of California are partnering to build apartment homes in the area of Magnolia...
STANTON, CA
Voice of OC

Huntington Beach To Ban Anonymous Code Violation Reports Despite Warnings From ACLU

The Huntington Beach City Council members narrowly voted to ban anonymous code enforcement reports on businesses, despite pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union. The proposal — which passed with a 4-3 vote — will end any anonymous code enforcement complaints for businesses located in commercial zones. The ordinance still needs a second procedural vote, expected to happen at the council’s next meeting on Feb. 7.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Gross Family Foundation announces $22.7 million in 2022 grants

The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation has announced that it awarded grants totaling $22.7 million in 2022, the most ever donated in a single year by a Bill Gross foundation. Awarded to 58 local and global nonprofits working in the five general focus areas of health care, education...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside activates program to help inmates risking homelessness

Detainees released from the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside without a place to sleep and at risk of homelessness will now have options to keep them from living on the streets. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Victory Outreach Church to manage a new...
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News-Medical.net

USC researchers uncover the biggest influencer in the spread of fake news

USC researchers may have found the biggest influencer in the spread of fake news: social platforms' structure of rewarding users for habitually sharing information. The team's findings, published Tuesday by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, upend popular misconceptions that misinformation spreads because users lack the critical thinking skills necessary for discerning truth from falsehood or because their strong political beliefs skew their judgment.
kpcc.org

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Water Districts Across The Region.

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says

The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy