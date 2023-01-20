ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, ‘so proud’ of Bills QB after crushing loss

Brittany Williams is “so proud” of everything boyfriend Josh Allen accomplished with the Bills this season. One day after the Bengals dominated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a touching tribute to Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback. “So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote. “The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Sorting through the options for the Athletics' rotation

The A’s formally announced newly signed right-hander Shintaro Fujinami at a press conference last week, where general manager David Forst confirmed that Fujinami is indeed viewed as a starting pitcher. That’s the role he’s held in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for the bulk of his career, so perhaps it’s...
OAKLAND, CA

