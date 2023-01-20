Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
Suspect arrested following search in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect following a search in reference to a kidnapping and assault Saturday night. A search was initiated after learning 44-year-old Garcia Wilson was last seen running around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road after 11 p.m. according to deputies. The victim […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina
Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
1 shot while confronting suspect attempting to break in a car
Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
2 injured in dog attack in Oconee Co.
Six dogs attacked two people in Oconee County Monday morning, sending one to the hospital.
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
wspa.com
Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son
Two arrested for drug trafficking after search of Upstate home
The search of an Oconee County home has resulted in two men being arrested for drug trafficking. Oconee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Clearmont Road near Seneca, on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
WYFF4.com
Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say
The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
Shooting leads to arrest of men with drugs, stolen gun in Asheville, police say
A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.
