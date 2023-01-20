ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WYFF4.com

Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, …. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son. Pickens County Library-How to volunteer with Upstate …. Pickens County Library-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits. YMCA-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits. YMCA-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits. Foothills Playhouse...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy