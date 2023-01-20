Read full article on original website
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
No. 19 Arizona Women’s Basketball takes on ASU
TEMPE, AZ – Returning to action after losing to Colorado and Utah No. 11 Arizona Women’s Basketball (14-4, 4-3) takes on Arizona State (7-11, 0-7). Fresh off of two-straight losses to Colorado and Utah last week, No. 19 Arizona Women’s Basketball will be back in action as the Wildcats travel to Tempe to take on rival, Arizona State.
Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78
Arizona State Sun Devils baseball legend Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died at the age of 78. Bando helped lead ASU to both of its first two College World Series berths in Omaha in 1964 and 1965, and...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Surprise, Arizona
Places to visit in Surprise, AZ. There are many things to do in Surprise, Arizona. This city is close to Las Vegas and offers outdoor activities and recreational opportunities. In addition to the outdoors, Surprise is also home to a variety of public art installations. These include a 27-foot welded tree called the Learning Tree. You can also visit Surprise Stadium, the Northwest Regional Library, and Uptown Alley.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
News Channel Nebraska
Trillium at Douglas Ranch in Buckeye, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/trillium-in-buckeye/. It’s hard to believe that just 3 decades ago, Mike Ingram had purchased quite a large piece of land that was purchased from the legendary actor John Wayne. While this is only part of the story, many components are developing a new concept that ties in with a highway extension, a city of the future, and a revitalization of Buckeye that is bold and daring.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
peoriatimes.com
Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale
Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
New possible Rio Verde Foothills water plan being discussed
A new plan to get Rio Verde Foothills residents water from the Gila River Indian Community is being discussed.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
Franchisee of Zero Degrees in Glendale to Open Rapha Tea in Peoria
Premium boba tea house opening in late-spring, early summer 2023.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona
Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.
Glendale Star
Desert Diamond Arena sees new profitability high
At the Jan. 10 Glendale City Council Workshop, City Manager Kevin Phelps announced ASM Global, the management company for Desert Diamond Arena, notified the city that the arena recently concluded its most profitable year in its history. Phelps said the arena’s total gross ticket sales for the previous calendar year...
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler asks on GoFundMe vary widely
Christmas isn’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, it’s a year-long activity – as it is for the largest and better-known GoFundMe.com. In Chandler alone, more than 1,000 people and groups have set up an account on that platform with requests for a broad range of activities, needs and wants.
East Valley Tribune
State OKs $70M for QCUSD school projects
The state agency that oversees funding for land and construction of new school buildings in Arizona has approved over $70 million to Queen Creek Unified School District for land purchases and new school buildings. The allocation exceeded the district’s requests by 7%. The School Facilities Oversight Board authorized $59.1-million...
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
