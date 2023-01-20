ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson

Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn

I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Monday marks Chicago's coldest day of the year

CHICAGO - This is the coldest Chicago has been all year so far with 24 degrees tying for the lowest reading at O’Hare. There has been some spotty light snow and freezing drizzle. Watch for reports of slippery spots especially south this morning. The rest of the day will...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago rapper DLOW opens up about mental health struggles

CHICAGO - A chart topping Chicago-born rapper is opening up about his struggles with mental health, in hopes it will help others. His music is upbeat and enthusiastic, filled with energy and light. It’s a testament to what he’s overcome. Ten years ago, the "DLOW Shuffle" swept the...
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

Join Lalah Hathaway’s three day residency at City Winery!

16/2/23, 17/2/23, 18/2/23 – Chicago, IL – City Winery. The soulful Lalah Hathaway has a three day residency at City Winery in Chicago! Her sultry lower-register voice captures listeners with tunes you’ll recognize and ones that will surprise you. The singer has covered artists like Tears For Fears, Anita Baker, and Luther Vandross while also writing her own material. Throughout her career, Hathaway has released seven studio albums of hypnotizing jazz and r&b songs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot earlier this week. Chicago Police say it was a case of mistaken identity. The shooting happened near 47th and Wolcott. The family says the victim was waiting for the school bus with his dad and his 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs. They told investigators that three or four people came up and shouted at them, thinking they were in a rival gang, but police say no one in the family has gang ties. Police are still trying to find the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Takeout

The Difference Between Deep Dish Pizza and Stuffed Pizza

When it comes to Chicago’s superlative pizza scene, locals understand that for most of the country, one style jumps to mind first: deep dish pizza. And why wouldn’t it? This highly photogenic pie is baked in a deep pan, resulting in tall, dramatic slices with downright unforgettable cheese pulls. Deep dish is about as heavy as it looks, and most Chicagoans tend to limit their intake so they don’t feel too stuffed. Speaking of which, there are sub-varieties in the category of deep dish, the best of which, in my opinion, is “stuffed.” That’s not just a synonym for deep dish; there’s something truly unique about stuffed pizza that sets it apart from its hefty counterparts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
