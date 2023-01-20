Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson
Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
The Oldest Surviving Bar in Chicago, Illinois Has a Rich and Shady History
The Green Door Tavern in Chicago, Illinois is one of the city's oldest and most popular bars with a hidden speakeasy in the basement. History of The Green Door Tavern in Chicago, Illinois. The building that houses The Green Door Tavern at 678 N Orleans St. in Chicago was originally...
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
chicagostarmedia.com
The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn
I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
Monday marks Chicago's coldest day of the year
CHICAGO - This is the coldest Chicago has been all year so far with 24 degrees tying for the lowest reading at O’Hare. There has been some spotty light snow and freezing drizzle. Watch for reports of slippery spots especially south this morning. The rest of the day will...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago rapper DLOW opens up about mental health struggles
CHICAGO - A chart topping Chicago-born rapper is opening up about his struggles with mental health, in hopes it will help others. His music is upbeat and enthusiastic, filled with energy and light. It’s a testament to what he’s overcome. Ten years ago, the "DLOW Shuffle" swept the...
mxdwn.com
Join Lalah Hathaway’s three day residency at City Winery!
16/2/23, 17/2/23, 18/2/23 – Chicago, IL – City Winery. The soulful Lalah Hathaway has a three day residency at City Winery in Chicago! Her sultry lower-register voice captures listeners with tunes you’ll recognize and ones that will surprise you. The singer has covered artists like Tears For Fears, Anita Baker, and Luther Vandross while also writing her own material. Throughout her career, Hathaway has released seven studio albums of hypnotizing jazz and r&b songs.
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot earlier this week. Chicago Police say it was a case of mistaken identity. The shooting happened near 47th and Wolcott. The family says the victim was waiting for the school bus with his dad and his 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs. They told investigators that three or four people came up and shouted at them, thinking they were in a rival gang, but police say no one in the family has gang ties. Police are still trying to find the shooter.
The Takeout
The Difference Between Deep Dish Pizza and Stuffed Pizza
When it comes to Chicago’s superlative pizza scene, locals understand that for most of the country, one style jumps to mind first: deep dish pizza. And why wouldn’t it? This highly photogenic pie is baked in a deep pan, resulting in tall, dramatic slices with downright unforgettable cheese pulls. Deep dish is about as heavy as it looks, and most Chicagoans tend to limit their intake so they don’t feel too stuffed. Speaking of which, there are sub-varieties in the category of deep dish, the best of which, in my opinion, is “stuffed.” That’s not just a synonym for deep dish; there’s something truly unique about stuffed pizza that sets it apart from its hefty counterparts.
City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber on Green Line
SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
Comments / 0