NBC San Diego
What Diabetes Is Revealing About the Benefits and Risks of Personal Medicine Connected to the Internet
Medical devices for conditions including diabetes and sleep management, from insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors to C-PAP machines, are increasingly connected to the internet. Insulin pumps and glucose meters can now be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth while C-PAP machines can store and send data to health-care providers without...
