800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO