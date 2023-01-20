ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Time extension for Tina-Pacific?

When the Stanton City Council meets on Tuesday, it will consider extension of an exclusive negotiating agreement with several entities regarding the Tina-Pacific Development affordable housing project. Brandywine Acquisitions Group, C&C Development Company and National Community Renaissance of California are partnering to build apartment homes in the area of Magnolia...
STANTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship

Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
FULLERTON, CA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Gross Family Foundation announces $22.7 million in 2022 grants

The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation has announced that it awarded grants totaling $22.7 million in 2022, the most ever donated in a single year by a Bill Gross foundation. Awarded to 58 local and global nonprofits working in the five general focus areas of health care, education...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting

Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

End to Quang Tri Monument?

A proposal to abandon current efforts to build the controversial Quang Tri Monument goes before the Westminster City Council when it meets on Wednesday. The council will consider requests by Vice Mayor NamQuan Nguyen (District 4) and Councilmember Amy Phan West (District 1) to disband and dissolve the Quang Tri Monument Committee and possibly end the project altogether.
orangecountytribune.com

Moving toward new police HQ

A potentially huge step toward not only replacing the city’s public safety building but also redefining the Civic Center area goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets on Tuesday. The council will receive a report that contains a financial analysis summary for a new building for...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA.com

Where is California’s $2.04 billion Powerball winner?

It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Flowers” bloom on Main Street

A stretch of Main Street in downtown Garden Grove on Saturday turned into a Asian thoroughfare alive with flowers and other decor of the Orient. Termed “Flower Street on Historic Main Street,” the event – which continues on Sunday – took a block of Main from Garden Grove Boulevard and Acacia Parkway and created a scene similar to “flower streets” which are popular in Vietnam and other Asian nations.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
sunnews.org

Rossmoor directors decide to pause on pickleball

After directing the General Manager of the Rossmoor Community Services Director to come back with a 90-day trial pickleball program in December, the Board of Directors decided against acting on it, agreeing to wait at least until a new Park and Recreation subcommittee is formed. Four directors voted in favor...
ROSSMOOR, CA

