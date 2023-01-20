Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
fox4beaumont.com
California city nixes 100% renewable energy plan, projected to save $200k annually
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A city council in California is shifting away from a 100% renewable energy plan, a move that could save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to change the city's plan with the Orange...
orangecountytribune.com
Time extension for Tina-Pacific?
When the Stanton City Council meets on Tuesday, it will consider extension of an exclusive negotiating agreement with several entities regarding the Tina-Pacific Development affordable housing project. Brandywine Acquisitions Group, C&C Development Company and National Community Renaissance of California are partnering to build apartment homes in the area of Magnolia...
oc-breeze.com
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gross Family Foundation announces $22.7 million in 2022 grants
The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation has announced that it awarded grants totaling $22.7 million in 2022, the most ever donated in a single year by a Bill Gross foundation. Awarded to 58 local and global nonprofits working in the five general focus areas of health care, education...
newsantaana.com
Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting
Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Charter Elementary Parents Raise Concerns About Principal
Group of anonymous parents circulating list of grievances. Parents at Pacific Palisades Charter Elementary School are raising concerns about the administration of the current principal Juliet Herman, who has been the principal since June 2020. The parents who have spoken to us, who wish to remain anonymous for fear of...
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
Lawsuit against Burbank school district alleges teacher molested 2 students at John Burroughs High
A lawsuit filed against the Burbank Unified School District and a teacher at John Burroughs High School alleges that the teacher molested two students 18 years apart from one another.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
newportbeachindy.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
orangecountytribune.com
End to Quang Tri Monument?
A proposal to abandon current efforts to build the controversial Quang Tri Monument goes before the Westminster City Council when it meets on Wednesday. The council will consider requests by Vice Mayor NamQuan Nguyen (District 4) and Councilmember Amy Phan West (District 1) to disband and dissolve the Quang Tri Monument Committee and possibly end the project altogether.
orangecountytribune.com
Moving toward new police HQ
A potentially huge step toward not only replacing the city’s public safety building but also redefining the Civic Center area goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets on Tuesday. The council will receive a report that contains a financial analysis summary for a new building for...
KTLA.com
Where is California’s $2.04 billion Powerball winner?
It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
kcrw.com
SoCal’s solar installers could see slowed business due to state rules
Small contractors that specialize in solar installations are welcoming an unusually busy winter season in the Los Angeles area this year ahead of an April policy change that will slash California's incentives for rooftop solar. “I don't think there's any doubt that we're going to see a stampede to try...
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
orangecountytribune.com
“Flowers” bloom on Main Street
A stretch of Main Street in downtown Garden Grove on Saturday turned into a Asian thoroughfare alive with flowers and other decor of the Orient. Termed “Flower Street on Historic Main Street,” the event – which continues on Sunday – took a block of Main from Garden Grove Boulevard and Acacia Parkway and created a scene similar to “flower streets” which are popular in Vietnam and other Asian nations.
sunnews.org
Rossmoor directors decide to pause on pickleball
After directing the General Manager of the Rossmoor Community Services Director to come back with a 90-day trial pickleball program in December, the Board of Directors decided against acting on it, agreeing to wait at least until a new Park and Recreation subcommittee is formed. Four directors voted in favor...
