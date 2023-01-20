Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best Android tablets today enable users to perform a wide range of tasks, including and not limited to reading e-books. While it's natural to assume that these tablets would have ceased to exist with the emergence of powerful tablets with sharper displays, manufacturers like Boox, Kobo, and of course, Amazon have proven that notion wrong. Brands have routinely launched products for a market that continues to seek out devices specifically for the purpose of reading and taking notes. We've reviewed a handful of Onyx Boox ePaper readers in the past, such as the Nova Air C, which features on our list of the best e-readers you can buy today. The manufacturer has now added yet another Android-based color ePaper reader to its portfolio in the form of the Boox Tab X.

3 DAYS AGO