pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use
U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
‘Carbon Dioxide Battery’: How CO2 may not be a villain after all
We all know that excessive carbon dioxide is bad and contributes to climate change. But what if we were wrong?. "For decades all we've heard is how bad carbon dioxide is for the environment and how it causes climate change! True as that might be, what if that very molecule had some very important properties that made it a great medium for energy storage?" reads YouTuber Two Bit da Vinci's video description.
This Generator Can Power Your Home in an Emergency
Get $300 off a home generator that will keep You prepared for winter.
maritime-executive.com
Sembcorp Marine Names First LNG Hybrid Tug in Singapore
Sembcorp Marine celebrated the naming of its first of a series of LNG hybrid tugs specially designed for domestic service in Singapore. The Singapore-flagged vessel was christened JMS Sunshine on January 18 as part of an effort to continue to reduce emissions in and around the port. The vessel is...
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
theevreport.com
NIO Expands European Battery Swap Station Network, Aims to Install 120 Stations by 2023
Shanghai – NIO, a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, first demonstrated its concept of unattended parking assist and battery swapping at the Wukesong Stadium on NIO Day in 2017. The company’s Power Swap technology has been one of the most beloved features for its users, with more than 1,300 Power Swap Stations in China and 10 operating Power Swap Stations in Europe. To date, these stations have performed over 15 million swaps.
maritime-executive.com
Hapag-Lloyd’s First LNG-Fueled ULCV Floated in South Korea
Two years after the order was placed, the first of Hapag-Lloyd’s new ultra-large container vessels was recently floated. The ship is the first of a new class of vessels for the carrier which will both be dual-fuel operating on LNG and the largest ships in the Hapag fleet. Hapag...
notebookcheck.net
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
Industrial Distribution
PITreader Allows Operators to Assign Permissions on RFID Transponders in Card, Sticker Format
Pilz (Canton, MI) has introduced new formats for efficient control of access permissions with its. card unit. The RFID-capable PITreader card and PITreader sticker can be used in conjunction with or instead of the existing PITreader key. Machine operators can have their individual permissions on the transponder and use them to authenticate themselves on the PITreader card unit, to gain entry to a plant or machine. Companies can increase industrial security, because they control who has what permission and therefore is granted access to the process. At the same time, they also meet the requirements for functionally safe operating mode selection. Additional features include:
maritime-executive.com
Incat Plans to Deliver World's First Large, Lightweight Electric Ferry
The Australian high-speed catamaran ferry builder Incat Tasmania has revealed it is in discussion with South American operator Buquebus for delivery of the world’s largest zero-emissions, lightweight ro-pax ferry. The 130-meter long ferry is currently under construction at Incat’s shipyard. It was originally intended to run on LNG. However,...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
investing.com
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
OSLO (Reuters) - Nokia (NYSE:NOK) said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung (KS:005930) following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. "Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia...
notebookcheck.net
Powerstation Anker 757 and solar panel Anker 625 in hands-on: Stand-alone system for on the road
I have already tested two powerstations, the small, handy, Anker 521 (256 Wh) and the large, heavy, Bluetti AC200 Max (2,048 Wh). The Anker 757 now ranks in the middle with its 1,229 Wh. Is it the best compromise between performance and mobility? What makes it better and what makes it worse than the other two models?
New wireless 55-inch TV runs on batteries for a month, sticks to wall without mounting hardware
The Displace TV does not require mounting hardware and runs on batteries as a completely wireless television, making it one of the smartest TV innovations in years.
Android Authority
Samsung shows off foldable phone display that can bend inwards and outwards
Samsung Display has shown off a prototype screen for foldable phones that can fold both inwards and outwards. It’s called the Flex In & Out and comes with a new 360-degree water-drop hinge design. Samsung Display, the company that makes displays for Samsung, has a new prototype phone screen...
supplychainquarterly.com
AIDC provider Barcoding Inc. goes mobile by acquiring an AGV vendor
Data capture and analytics provider Barcoding Inc. is going mobile, announcing today that it has acquired the automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor Fred Automation Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baltimore-based Barcoding said the acquisition will help it to target both manufacturing facilities and warehouses that have repeatable material handling processes.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
maritime-executive.com
Eavesdropping on the Earth Using Subsea Fiber-Optic Cables
The more-than 1.2 million km of fibre-optic cables that criss-cross the planet carry the world’s phone calls, internet signals and data. But this summer, researchers published the eerie sounds of blue and fin whales detected by a fibre-optic cable on the west coast of Svalbard — a first.
game-news24.com
The excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be sold at $335 per year for the winter sales
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was criticized by its price when it was released, further increased its value and is traded for at least 500 euros each day. It seems that Samsung’s FE line is on the way out, but it doesn’t look like that is happening anymore. Thus, the S21 FE could be replaced, but it is now the proud representative of the spectrum. The sales bring a cost of 260 euros by the time its price was at a price of a brake.
Onyx is back with a huge 13.3-inch Android e-reader, the Boox Tab X
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best Android tablets today enable users to perform a wide range of tasks, including and not limited to reading e-books. While it's natural to assume that these tablets would have ceased to exist with the emergence of powerful tablets with sharper displays, manufacturers like Boox, Kobo, and of course, Amazon have proven that notion wrong. Brands have routinely launched products for a market that continues to seek out devices specifically for the purpose of reading and taking notes. We've reviewed a handful of Onyx Boox ePaper readers in the past, such as the Nova Air C, which features on our list of the best e-readers you can buy today. The manufacturer has now added yet another Android-based color ePaper reader to its portfolio in the form of the Boox Tab X.
