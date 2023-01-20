Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
Finley: Freezing deaths indict system
It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan
DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level
ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate. Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
whmi.com
Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors
12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
Morning Sun
New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations
A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
michiganchronicle.com
Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence
Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
Detroit News
Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion
The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
fox2detroit.com
Marshmallows with nails, fish hooks discovered in yards of Farmington Hills homes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police think someone is trying to harm animals by putting nails and fishhooks into marshmallows then leaving them in yards. Police said the marshmallows have been discovered in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, which is near 14 Mile and Farmington roads.
