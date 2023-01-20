ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Finley: Freezing deaths indict system

It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan

DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate. Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations

A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy