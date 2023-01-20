Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kmaland.com
2024 4-star Pierce chooses Iowa State
(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball received a Class of 2024 commitment from 4-star Dwayne Pierce. Pierce, a prospect from Middle Village, New York, chose the Cyclones over offers from Memphis, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU and Nebraska.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State stays put at No. 12, welcomes No. 5 K-State Tuesday
Iowa State men’s basketball remains at No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Cyclones will face off with No. 5 Kansas State on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum. Both programs are one of five Big 12 teams to be ranked in the top 12 spots...
cyclonefanatic.com
Caleb Grill’s status unknown for Tuesday night bout with K-State
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill did not practice on Monday ahead of his team’s top 15 matchup with Kansas State set for Tuesday night. Grill tweaked his back during his team’s 78-67 win over Texas a week ago at Hilton Coliseum and played limited minutes during Saturday’s 61-59 loss to Oklahoma State.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State finding its rhythm, rolls over KU
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State spent a large portion of its season learning to play an offense that differed from the norm in a Bill Fennelly offense. Since Stephanie Soares’ season-ending injury during the team’s game against Oklahoma, the team has been moving back towards that form, doing so Saturday in a 64-50 win over Kansas.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: T.J. Otzelberger on Caleb Grill, Holmes & Osunniyi preview K-State
Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger gives an update on Caleb Grill, who did not practice Monday, as well as an update on Jaz Kunc’s injury. Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi addressed media members as well, ahead of the team’s Tuesday matchup with Kansas State:
widerightnattylite.com
Iowa State Struggles in Second Half, Cyclones Lose 61-59
In what felt like a trap game coming into today, it turned out to be just that. Sandwiched in between an emotional Texas game, and a shot at the top of the Big 12, Iowa State had to first head to Stillwater. There’s no such thing as a bad loss in the Big 12, but this was without a doubt a winnable game that slipped away late.
Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza as tribute to Iowa State University athlete
DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
What TV channel is Kansas vs Iowa State women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/21/2023)
ISU -3.5 | KU +3.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Kansas Jayhawks visit the Iowa State Cyclones in women’s college basketball. When: Saturday, January 21 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa. TV...
Waukee’s revenge highlights exciting HS hoops night
Waukee got revenge on its cross-town rival. Omaha Biliew’s between-the-legs dunk was the exclamation point on a dominating performance by the Warriors, who toppled Waukee Northwest 77-55 on Friday night for a split in the season series. The Wolves girls did land the first swing of the night, rallying to beat Waukee 46-38. But the […]
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
superhits1027.com
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Comments / 0