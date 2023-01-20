ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

baby j
3d ago

He probably voyedtef against the bill but still takes credit for it. Such a traitor. He's done nothing for ky

Reply
5
Suzanne Moore
2d ago

It sucks that Democrats have always wanted to build up businesses from Winchester on through Louisville and poor Eastern Kentucky that made millions in severance taxes that never made it back but to us. We are the forgotten people we watch as there are no jobs that pay a living wage unless you are nurse.

Reply(2)
2
No Nonsense
2d ago

I'm not voting for this traitor to Kentucky or his party. Mitch is for Mitch and those that have is back! Bye bye Mitch!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids, But Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
jpinews.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance

A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings.  Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on UofL Health – South Hospital; applications for the Recovery Ready Communities program; tax filing assistance; eviction relief; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department of Juvenile Justice and public health. He also named the Louisville Orchestra musicians and staff as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy