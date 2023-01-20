Read full article on original website
Bates Elementary takes pledge to help support students with military family members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Army Major Melissa King enjoys visiting her two sons at Bates Elementary School. She said they really enjoy Bates, but the problem is, there's no telling how long they'll stay. Being a military family, they're always on the go. "We just moved to Kentucky in 2021...
New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
'White Allies of Civil Rights' exhibit opens at Roots 101 African American Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special exhibit is on display at the Roots 101 African American Museum, and it features supporters of the Civil Rights movement. The “White Allies of Civil Rights” exhibit features 41 white Americans from Louisville and Kentucky who worked to get rid of racism.
Ethan the dog travels to Frankfort as Gov. Beshear proclaims shelter awareness month in his name
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the dog, Louisville's favorite rescue pup, went to the Kentucky State Capitol Monday. Gov. Beshear welcomed Ethan to Frankfort as he officially announced that January is "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month." The goal is to drive awareness of Ethan's story to inspire people to...
Floyd Central High School helps young women find the perfect prom dress
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — Prom season is just around the corner, and Saturday, some young shoppers got lucky finding that special dress for a fraction of the price. The annual Floyd Central Prom Dress Resale was this weekend. The shop was buying and selling new and gently used formal...
Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
A 2-century-old Catholic convent is fighting for conservation in Ky.
For a 2-century-old Catholic convent outside Loretto, Ky., conservation is an act of faith. In a state where prosperity was forged in coal furnaces, the Sisters of Loretto have divested from fossil fuels, raise their own grass-fed beef through sustainable agriculture and protest the occasional pipeline. On Wednesday, the Sisters...
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Louisville, Kentucky Hosting First Time Ever Incredible Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Do you have an open mind when it comes to the bizarre? If you are like me, you are at least curious about new things. I love to experience things I have never seen or done before. Louisville is holding something very unique. It's a one-of-a-kind event that travelers around...
Blasting to resume at Louisville's Veteran Affairs Medical Center construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting will resume this week at the site of the new Veteran Affairs Medical Center being built near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway. It is resuming after an incident back in October sent debris raining down on the Watterson Expressway and neighboring...
Dinner featuring ex-LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case crossed line, attendee says
A Kentucky NAACP chapter is speaking out after a woman in Bowling Green claimed diners at an upscale local restaurant were subjected to a graphic promotion of a book by a former officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor that was held without advance notice. The event Tuesday was...
Kentucky Derby Festival's 2023 poster unveiled; designed by Manual high school grad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It'll be here before you know it; The Kentucky Derby 149 is just 105 days away, which means there are less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off. On Friday, officials revealed this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster, designed by Liesl Long Chaintreuil....
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour to end in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
JCPS: Gun falls out of backpack at Eastern High School, placing campus on heightened security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident involving a gun happened at Eastern High School Monday afternoon. A Jefferson County School spokesperson says that the situation is under control. They confirmed that a fight broke out during lunch, and a weapon fell out of a backpack. No shots were fired, and...
Long lines form as Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LaRosa's has opened its first location in Louisville Monday morning. The much-anticipated Cincinnati-based pizzeria is located in the Springhurst shopping area on Westport Road. About 200 people were lined up an hour before it opened, some as early as Sunday night to be the first to...
PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to outbreak in Ohio
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky, and they say it's linked to the outbreak in Ohio. Louisville Metro Health and Wellness said that state officials confirmed the case on Friday. They did not say where in the state the case was, but did say, "there are no confirmed or suspected cases in Jefferson County."
