Startup Mill Aims to Eliminate Food Waste Emissions

Matt Rogers, CEO & co-founder of startup Mill, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company provides a subscription service that helps turn food waste into chicken feed. “We throw out about a third of the food we grow, which is just mind-blowing ... it's bad from an economic perspective that we waste all this food, but also it's really bad for the climate," he said.

