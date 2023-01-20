Giants-Eagles weather forecast: How cold will it be for NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday?

PHILADELPHIA -- Social media is reacting mixed to the New York Giants’ plan to go for a first down on a fourth-and-eight play from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 42-yard line with about 6 minutes left in the first quarter with the Philly already leading 7-0. Instead of punting the ball and burying the Eagles, the Giants decided to go for it, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked around midfield, ending the drive.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO