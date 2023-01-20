The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.

1 DAY AGO