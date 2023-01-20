Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. New Zealand: Team USA scores 5 goals in friendly
USA blanks New Zealand 5-0 in final friendly to close out January camps. The United States women's national team completed a sweep in their two-game series against New Zealand on Friday, closing out the January camp window with a 5-0 win against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Ashley...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
CBS Sports
Former Masters champion Adam Scott becomes latest PGA Tour star to join TGL run by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott has become the latest player to commit to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL). Joining the two founders, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Scott is slated to be the first international player to participate in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in January 2024.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
